Medical Suction Devices Market worth $ 886.3 Million by 2020

The report “Medical Suction Devices Market by Type (AC-Powered, Battery-Powered, Dual, Manually Operated), Application (Surgical, Airway, R&D), Portability (Handheld, Wall-Mounted), End User (Homecare, Hospitals and Clinics, Prehospitals) – Global Forecast to 2020″, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

The global medical suction devices market is expected to reach USD 886.3 Million by 2020 from USD 732.0 Million in 2015, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The report segments the medical suction devices market based on type, portability, applications, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the medical suction devices market is segmented into AC-powered devices, battery–powered devices, dual-powered devices and manually operated devices. AC-powered devices segment is expected to dominate the market by holding largest share in 2015.

The dual-powered devices segment is expected to grow at highest growth rate. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing homecare market and growing number of prehospitals and emergency care settings worldwide.

Among applications the surgical applications dominate the market whereas the research and diagnostic applications segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among the portability segment the wall-mounted device are expected to dominate the market in 2015 and is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among end users, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the basis of region, the medical suction devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW. North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2015. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly due to growth in its aging population and the consequent increase in home care, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are responsible for growth of medical suction devices market in Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, the increasing focus of prominent players on APAC is another factor driving the growth of this market.

The medical suction devices market is highly competitive, with presence of several big as well as emerging market players. In addition, each product segment has a different set of vendors. Key market players Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.), ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Drive Medical (U.S.), INTEGRA Biosciences (Switzerland), Medela Holding AG (Switzerland), Medicop (Slovenia), Precision Medical, Inc. (U.S.), SSCOR, Inc. (U.S.), ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.), Weinmann Geräte für Medizin GmbH + Co. KG (Germany), Laerdal Medical (Norway), MG Electric Ltd (Colchester), Labconco Corporation (U.S.), Welch Vacuum (U.S.), Amsino International Inc. (U.S.) and Olympus Corporation (Japan).

