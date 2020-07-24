Lux Meter (Light Meter) Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2028

24th July 2020 – The global Lux Meter (Light Meter) Market has been projected to witness an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. A digital lux meter determines the intensity of light illumination accurately as its sensitivity approximates to the standard spectral luminous efficiency and determines the incidence of light on a specific area.

“A lux meter is compact, lightweight, affordable, and easy to operate, thus, allowing its application in various light conditions. It comes with a battery life indicator and a memory chip to access PAT (process analytical technology) measurement details for continuous accurate details.”

The growing awareness related to ambient light perseverance in order to intuitively operate with a well-structured measurement menu and avoid any errors due to inadvertently false inputs is driving the lux meter (light meter) market growth. A digital lux meter has found its common application in photography and video shooting. Every photography and display device have a lux meter in-built within the hardware system to regularize auto brightness feature of a smartphone or a computer. It has helped enhance work productivity at office spaces as it adjusts the system lightings so that the employees feel less fatigue and properly exhibit their efficacy. The lux meter is also extensively used in museums for regulating illuminance to avoid excessive bright light and thereby avoid details of the art work from getting washed off from the viewers’ standpoint.

The lux meter (light meter) market is split into UV-A, UV-B, and others based on its type. Direct channel and distribution channel have been identified as market bifurcation based on its sales channel. It has found its application across industries such as video filming and photography, health safety regulations, photographic measurements, etc.

Key Players Analysis Covered in these report

Spectronics

Solartech

Topcon

Ushio

OAI

Lutron

Sentry

UV-Design

ORC

Kuhnast

Deltaohm

Fluke

Beltron

EIT

Honle

Apogee

Hamamatsu and many others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

