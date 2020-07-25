Dairy Herd Management: Top Key Players in Dairy Herd Management Market | SCR, DeLaval, Afimilk, GEA, BouMatic, Dairy Master

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as increasing herd size of dairy farms, substantial cost savings associated with dairy herd management, growing consumption of milk and dairy products, increasing public-private funding and investments towards development of dairy farms, and technological advancements are driving the dairy herd management market.

The global dairy herd management market is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2022 from USD 2.57 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Driver: Technological advancement

Key market players in the dairy herd management market are increasingly focusing on technological advancements and new product developments to strengthen their presence in the market. Continuous advancements in dairy herd management technologies, in terms of automation, real-time analysis, ease of use, and improved functionality, are generating increased interest among dairy farmers towards these products. This, in turn, is increasing the adoption of dairy herd management products in the dairy industry. Some examples of product developments in this market in the past three years have been listed below:

In September 2017, SCR Dairy (Israel) launches SenseTime Cow Monitoring System

In March 2016, GEA (Germany) launches MIone Multibox System

In February 2016, Afimilk (Israel) launches AfiLab Milk Analyzer

In October 2015, BouMatic (US) launches Magnum Flex 70 Evolution

In August 2015, DeLaval (Sweden) launches Automated Body Condition Scoring (BCS) System

In September 2015, Dairy Master (Ireland) launches MooMonitor+

In June 2014, SCR Engineers Ltd. (Israel) Launches Web App Service—SCR HealthyCow24

The development of automated and robotic milking systems enables individualized cow milking frequencies in the herd. These technological advancements enable efficient utilization of the individual cow’s production potential by focusing on their health, monitoring milk quality, effectively managing farms, enhancing productivity, and supervising breeding. These benefits are generating increased interest among dairy farmers towards technologically advanced herd management products and further increasing their adoption in the dairy industry.

Restraint: Ongoing campaigns to save dairy animals from unethical practices

Over the last few years, the number of dairy cows has increased globally in line with the rising demand for milk and dairy products. However, with a major focus on increasing the production of dairy cattle, these animals are subjected to a constant cycle of pregnancy and birth, thus affecting their health. Every year, dairy cows are impregnated using artificial insemination techniques, and newborn calves are generally taken away from their mothers within a day of birth, causing extreme distress to newborn calves as well as the mothers. Along with this, a large number of dairy cows are exported overseas under stressful conditions with little or no animal welfare protection. In addition, dairy cows are given recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH), which is contributing to an increased incidence of mastitis. According to the US Department of Agriculture, 24.8% of cows used for milk production suffered from mastitis in 2013, which is one of the leading causes of death in adult cows in the dairy industry.

In order to save dairy animals from such unlawful practices, a number of campaigns have been initiated across various regions. Some of these campaigns have been mentioned below:

In December 2015, SAFE (Save Animals From Exploitation), New Zealand’s leading animal advocacy organization, placed a graphic advertisement titled “New Zealand Dairy Contaminated with Cruelty” in the Guardian newspaper.

In November 2015, Animal Liberation Queensland (Australia) executed an animal welfare campaign titled ‘Ditch Dairy.’ This campaign emphasizes on the suffering of dairy cows and their calves to produce milk and dairy products.

Such ongoing campaigns and government initiatives targeting large-scale factory dairy farming practices are creating certain hurdles for small/medium-sized dairy farms in terms of increasing their scale of operations. This, in turn, is limiting the adoption of dairy herd management products.

Recent Developments