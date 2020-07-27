Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO of SalesChoice, Joins the AI Forum Board of Advisors

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — We are pleased to announce that Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO of SalesChoice Inc. has recently been appointed as a member of the Board of Advisors for the AI Forum, an independent, international and multi-disciplinary Advisory Board that will provide market feedback and insight on AI.

AI Forum is the leading independent research and information source for the worldwide artificial intelligence community managed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forum Ltd. It covers all significant AI research, news, opinions, videos, events and jobs covering multiple industries, use cases, technology, as well as AI governance and AI economics. The Forum offers a range of advertising and promotional opportunities to support marketing campaigns, building brands, attracting delegates to events and reaching new prospects. These include:

Advertising and Branding

E-newsletter Sponsorship

Corporate Profiles

Reports and Online Surveys

Events

This role is the latest in a series of leadership positions Cindy has held in her career, having previously led at Accenture, Xerox and Citicorp. Internationally, she is recognized for her innovation thought leadership with over 14 books in the market. Cindy is also a Board Director/Advisor with: Corent Technology, LyfeUp, Forbes Business and Technology School, and recently joined Forbes as a Contributor covering AI Leadership & Governance. She is also a recipient of the Governor’s General Award for Innovation. Her community track record is extensive, highlights include: CATA (Current National Media Spokesperson for Women in STEM), Invest CrowdFund (ICC) Canada (Former National Chair), Former National Chair at Women in Technology (CATA: CANWIT), Co-Chair, iCanada (Smart Cities), Former Director, Nightwood Theatre, Former Director, St. Lawrence Theatre, Former President, Xerox Canada Women in Technology, etc.

“I am thrilled to join the AI Forum’s Advisory Board and support my peers from diverse leading brands like: Bain, Google, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, etc. to advance and educate the global market on the value of AI, but also strengthen leadership, governance and data bias practices to modernize both nations, businesses and society at large, thoughtfully. Having recently trained over 100 C-suite leaders on AI, I have learned first hand how much more work we must do to skill-up Board Directors and C-Suite leaders to understand the new world of AI to lead wisely. We have a great opportunity ahead of us – but managing Data Bias and Managing Risk is key to having a sustainable strategy and one that strengthens future generations to come. The AI Forum has a major role to play in our global community, I look forward to making a difference and advancing the increased need for Board Director, CEO and C Suite leadership on AI governance, managing risk and ensuring we modernize with responsible AI practices.” Says Dr. Cindy Gordon.

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice is a Cognitive Sciences and Data Sciences Company offering the smartest and easiest to use AI for sales analytics that helps B2B organizations end revenue uncertainties and sales inefficiencies with custom insights on forecasts, pipeline opportunities, account relationships, rep performance coaching and data completeness to optimize the return of your CRM investment. The software helps reduce cost of sales by 20-30%, increase top-line revenue by 15-20%, and improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%. The company also offers strategic services in strategy, governance, and building unique customized AI models to give their clients a competitive edge. A new educational program offering is also available for C-Suite Executives to advance their knowledge in AI Best Practices.

SalesChoice has won numerous recognitions including: Top 20 Technology Companies in Canada 2020, 2019 Mindbridge AI Impact Leader of the Year award, Digital Transformation Award 2018 for AI Disruption in Canada, Innovation National and Regional Award Winner – StartUp Canada 2017, EY CATA Sara Kirke CEO Innovation Award 2017, 30 Most Innovative Companies 2017, The Silicon100 List 2017, and Top 25 Most Empowering Big Data Company Award 2016. SalesChoice is also a founder of the AI Directory at www.aidirectory.ai

For more information please contact:

Malay Upadhyay, Chief Customer Experience Officer, SalesChoice Inc.

malay.upadhyay@saleschoice.com

Or please visit https://www.saleschoice.com/ where you can find more resources on AI.

Follow us on:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SalesChoice_inc

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/saleschoice