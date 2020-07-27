MBAF Promotes Javier Casabona and Jimmy Vora to Director

MIAMI, FL, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Nationally recognized public accounting firm MBAF has promoted two professionals to the position of director. The announcements were made by the firm’s Chairman and CEO, Tony Argiz.

Javier Casabona, CPA, has been promoted to director in the Audit department at MBAF’s Miami office. Since 2007, he has conducted attestation engagements for entities in various industries such as casinos, hospitality, health care, sport franchises, manufacturing, real estate and wholesale/distribution. Casabona specializes in auditing real estate and hospitality organizations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and his extensive experience includes hotels, casinos, commercial and residential real estate, among others. Casabona received a Bachelor of Accounting from Florida International University.

Jimmy Vora, CPA, has been promoted to director in the Audit department at MBAF’s New York office. Jimmy has been practicing since 2007, advising clients in the private and non-profit sectors. His areas of expertise include real estate, non-profit, technology and private service entities. Jimmy also has over 10 years of experience performing federal and state single audits for various non-profit organizations, including charter schools, sports-based youth development, music-based education, and social service organizations, among others. Jimmy focuses on audits that integrate an organization’s compliance with its major programs as well as its basic financial statements, such as reporting on internal controls and adherence to compliance requirements of grant awards based on audits performed in accordance with OMB Uniform Guidance. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Baruch College.

As directors in the Audit department, both Casabona and Vora will serve as the key contact auditors on audit engagements and will be responsible for all aspects of the audit, including planning, budgeting, supervision, review and the preparation of financial statements.

About MBAF

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 18 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

