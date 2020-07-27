German Law Firm Resch Rechtsanwaelte Are Being Investigated for ‘Money Recovery Scam’

Berlin-based law firm Resch Rechtsanwaelte is being investigated for fraudulent activities, as hundreds of clients are held in a 'money recovery scam'.

The European Anti-Fraud Office is investigating the company after receiving multiple complaints about unsuspecting victims who have already lost most of their life savings through other monetary scams, only to fall victim again.

Money recovery scams are particularly vicious since they target investors that have already been fleeced out of large amounts of money by a previous scammer. Scammers do not like giving up on victims who have proven themselves to be a reliable source of funds.

According to one victim, Resch Rechtsanwaelte scammed him out of around 40,000 EUR, with the unsuspecting individual claiming it was ‘daylight robbery from start to finish’ and the German law firm employees ‘should be arrested and charged immediately’.

Once a victim stops sending money, either because they know they have been scammed or they have simply run out of money to send, the scammer, or one of his fellow offenders, will contact the victim pretending to be able to recover the money that the victim lost to the previous scammer.

Resch Rechtsanwälte has been known for advertising their law firm on social media websites like YouTube, warning about potentially fraudulent investment companies and then offering their guaranteed ‘money recovery service’.

A spokesperson from The European Anti-Fraud Office said in a statement “We are well aware of these types of law firms who take advantage of people who have been the subject of previous scams by offering substantial recovery measures and we endeavour to bring them to justice for their criminal behaviour”.

Understandably, there are many victims of these ‘money recovery scams’ because the individual is still furious and also vulnerable, and will do what they can to get their lost money back, hence why they often fall for these further evil scams.

The Resch Rechtsanwälte investigation continues.

