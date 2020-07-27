Flatbush Food Co-op Hosts Free Online Film Fest

BROOKLYN, NY, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Today Flatbush Food Co-op announced the feature film lineup for its first-ever online Film Fest.

The Fest will open July 29th with a live online screening of Right to Harm , the newest documentary by Matt Wechsler and Annie Spiecher, the makers of the critically acclaimed Sustainable (2016). The film focuses on the public health and social impacts of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) on neighboring communities across the country. Following the screening, Matt Wechsler will participate in an online Q &A session with audience members.

“Once you learn what it’s like for people who live near these facilities and then experience it firsthand, you can’t go back. I can’t bring myself to support a system that is inherently inequitable, and I wanted to share that feeling with others,” said Wechsler.

The Fest’s second feature also centers on the human cost of agribusiness. Aube Giroux’s award-winning film Modified (2017), follows her and her mother’s quest for greater transparency in our food system. Focusing on the lack of genetically modified organism (GMO) labelling on food in the United States and Canada, the documentary highlights how the efforts of large producers affect both farmers and consumers.

“As a food cooperative, a core part of our mission is education about health, nutrition, and protecting our shared environment,” said Leah Danger, marketing manager of Flatbush Food Co-op. “Offering these screenings will help increase awareness of harmful agricultural practices and show how we can move toward healthier and more sustainable alternatives.”

Free tickets and more information are available at www.flatbushfood.coop.

About Flatbush Food Co-op:

Established in 1976, Flatbush Food Co-op is a natural foods cooperative located in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. Flatbush Food Co-op promotes personal health and nutrition and community consciousness, providing products that are organic, minimally processed and packaged, locally produced, and sustainable, from socially responsible companies. Everyone is welcome to shop at Flatbush Food Co-op- no membership is required.