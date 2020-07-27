SelecTech Goes to Virtual Space; To Exhibit at Upcoming Space Tech Expo Connect, Aug. 10-13

Avon, MA, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, will be an exhibitor at the 2020 Space Tech Expo Connect, August 10-13. The virtual event is in place of the annual event, which would have been held in California.

Space Tech Expo is a free-to-attend exhibition that showcases the very latest technology from technical designers, sub-systems suppliers, manufacturers and components through to systems integrators for civil, military and commercial space.

As makers of ESD flooring products, SelecTech has served a number of clients in the space and aeronautic industries. That list includes BAE, L3, Honeywell, Cobham, NASA, and many others. SelecTech’s virtual booth/presence will be listed as StaticStop on the Space Tech Expo Connect website.

“During Covid, we’ve become a virtual planet. Why not try a virtual conference where you eliminate the risk and can still demonstrate your product and conduct business?” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “Of course, we would rather attend an event in person than this, but it’s a far greater option than not having the expo at all.”

SelecTech company will have a virtual booth/webpage to present their flooring products via photos, videos and other online collaterals. Interested visitors can “come in” and inspect and set up a demonstration and meeting in a virtual chat room with SelecTech representatives. The featured product for SelecTech will be its ESD flooring products.

SelecTech is the manufacturer of StaticStop ESD tiles. In addition to effectively minimizing the impact of ESD, StaticStop ESD tiles employ a patented glueless “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, StaticStop tiles meet CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

For more information on SelecTech flooring, visit www.selectech.com. For information on Space Tech Expo Connect, visit https://www.spacetechexpo.com/

