Future Electronics to Host Free Customer Webinar on Infineon Motor Control Solutions

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is offering a free webinar on Motor Control Solutions in partnership with Infineon Technologies, a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions worldwide.

Webinar details

Infineon and Future Customer Webinar: Motor Control Solutions

Infineon combines industry-leading power switching devices with intelligent motor control solutions that improve system efficiency and functional safety for the consumer. During this webinar, the iMOTION™ & CIPOS™ IPM MADK evaluation platform will be highlighted, which provides inverterized motor control solutions for AC applications between 50 watts and 4 HP.

Future Electronics and Infineon Technologies are extending invitations to this webinar to start your next project with an 80% completed motor drive solution that utilizes the Infineon MADK platform.

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. (EDT)

You will hear from:

Michael Williams – Senior Product Marketing Manager at Infineon Technologies

Register for the webinar

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Their mission describes how they are helping to solve the technological, economic and social challenges the world is facing today. With their everyday work, they are creating a better life for generations to come – with technology that achieves more, consumes less and is accessible to everyone. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future.

Webinar Media Contact

Ramin Elahi

Sales Enablement Training Manager

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

ramin.elahi@infineon.com

