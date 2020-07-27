Bring Home a New Family Member and Friend in the Form of African Grey Parrot

Norfolk VA, USA, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Pets have always been special as they are loving and faithful. Among various other pets, birds have been the chosen one as they are easy to care and may require less space. African Grey Parrot has been one of the most preferred birds as they can become a part of family too soon due to their social skills and friendly nature. There are many companies breeding and raising African Grey Parrots to get them ready for the homes waiting for a new friend or family member.

Larrys African Greys have very well understood this need and have been raising African greys for their clients from last 5 years. The company specializes in training and upbringing of African Grey Parrots in many ways. They have a wide choice of parrots ready to be taken home. All the parrots are trained about social skills so that they get adapted to the new home easily.

The company also takes care of the vaccinations and other health check-ups until the parrots find a new home. All the parrots from the company are in best of their health and have good life expectancy. African greys are intelligent and sensitive breed of parrots. They learn human language by catching up the words. These parrots can also imitate the sounds like whistle easily. One can play and talk with these parrots easily and that is the reason they act like a family member or a close friend. Children love to play with this parrot too.

African Grey Parrots are highly intelligent compared to other birds and hence face issues like boredom too. One may be required to buy them toys to keep them busy and away from boredom. This parrot is fun to be with as it stays happy all the time. Getting this parrot from trusted source will ensure that you will get the healthy bird that will have life expectancy of about 50 to 75 years. Experts from Larry’s African Greys understand these facts well and hence they are helping many families get a new friend for life the will bring instant smile on faces.

About Larrys African Greys

Larry’s African Greys has been offering their services all over United States for those looking for a cute little friend in the form of bird. The company has been breeding and raising the premium quality African Grey Parrots from last 5 years. They are breeding parrots and eggs with utmost care to ensure that they go to their new homes in best of health.

Contact Information

Larry’s African Greys

No: 801, 8823 Granby St,

Norfolk VA,

USA

info@larrysafricangreys.com

+1757-788-2944