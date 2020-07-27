U.S. In Vitro Diagnostics Market worth $ 25.99 Billion by 2020

Pune, India , 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “U.S. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Technology (Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology) Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Cardiology) End User (Hospitals & Laboratories) & by Region – Forecast to 2020″ , The U.S. IVD market is projected to reach USD 25.99 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2015 to 2020.

Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=66290979

The rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing awareness of health and fitness, as well as major technological advancements are key factors driving the IVD market in the U.S. However, the lack of sufficient budget and reimbursement for novel diagnostic tests are restraining market growth.

The U.S. IVD product & services market is broadly segmented into reagents, instruments, services, and data management software. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the U.S. IVD product & service market in 2014, and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the accessibility of a wide range of reagents and the need for reliable, specific, and faster detection of chronic diseases and genetic disorders at early stages.

On the basis of end user, the U.S. IVD market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical/independent laboratories, and others. In 2014, the hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the U.S. IVD market in the U.S. The high inpatient flow and ancillary outpatient flow in hospitals, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and growing number of accredited laboratories are key factors driving market growth in this end-user segment.

The U.S. IVD market has been segmented into four regions namely, South, Midwest, Northeast, and West. In 2014, the South region commanded the largest share of the U.S. IVD market, followed by West. However, the Midwest region is expected to witness the highest growth largely driven by the increasing number of accredited laboratories, reimbursement by the Medicare, increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnosis devices, and growing spending capabilities of consumers on healthcare.

Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=66290979

Some major players in the U.S. IVD market are Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickson and Company (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Alere Inc. (U.S.), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), and bioMérieux (France).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com