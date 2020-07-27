European Mammography Workstations Market Worth $14 million | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “European Mammography Workstations Market by Modality (Multimodal, Standalone), Application (Diagnosis, Advanced Imaging, Clinical Review), End User (Hospital, Breast Care Centers, Academia), Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The European Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million.

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into mammography (X-ray) workstations and multimodality mammography workstations. In 2018, the multimodality mammography workstations segment accounted for the larger share of the mammography workstations market. This can be attributed to the increasingly supportive government initiatives/regulations in Europe.

On the basis of end users, the mammography workstations market is segmented into hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers; breast care centers; and researchers & academia. The breast care centers segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the European mammography workstations market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased utilization of multimodal diagnostic imaging (such as PET-CT, MRI, ultrasound, and mammography) in advanced breast cancer diagnosis, rising number of breast screening programs across major European countries, increasing number of training & awareness programs to sensitize healthcare professionals about the advantages of multimodality mammography workstations, and the growing number of public-private breast care centers across key European countries.

Recent Developments:

In February 2019, Fujifilm (Japan) launched ASPIRE Bellus II.

In January 2018, Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium) signed a contract with the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (UK) in order to implement enterprise imaging for radiology platform.

In May 2017, Siemens AG (Germany) and Fraunhofer MEVIS (Germany) entered into a partnership for developing artificial intelligence software systems to facilitate diagnosis and therapy decisions in order to support physicians to define the best possible treatment approach.

Key Questions Addressed in This Report

What are the strategies adopted by the top market players to penetrate the European market?

Who are the major players offering multimodality workstations across major European countries?

What revenue impact will multimodality workstations have in the market during the forecast period?

Which type of mammography workstations are used in every end-user setup, and why?

What is the adoption pattern for multimodality and standalone mammography workstations across the European market?

Germany accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.

General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market.