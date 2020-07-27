Burn Care Market worth $ 2.33 Billion by 2021

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Burn Care Market by Product (Advanced (Alginate, Collagen, Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel), Biologics, Traditional), Depth (Minor, Partial-thickness, Full-thickness Burn), End-Users (Hospitals (Inpatient, Outpatient), Physician Clinics, Homecare) – Forecast to 2021″, The global burn care market is expected to reach USD 2.33 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.68 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence of burns, increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives, increasing number of emergency centers and burn units, and growing awareness regarding treatment options.

In this report, the burn care market has been segmented on the basis of product, depth of burn, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into advanced burn care, biologics, traditional burn care, and other burn care products. The advanced burn care products segment includes alginate dressings, collagen dressings, hydrogel dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, wound contact layers, film dressings, and foam dressings. Among these, the advanced burn care products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016; while, the biologics segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Based on the depth of burn, the burn care market is segmented into minor, partial-thickness, and full-thickness burns. The partial-thickness burns segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016, owing to the increasing usage of advanced dressings and biologics such as skin grafts and substitutes.

On the basis of end users, the burn care market is segmented into hospitals, physician clinics, home care and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global burn care market in 2016. The rise in healthcare spending and government initiatives have increased the use of burn care products in hospitals.

Based on regions, the burn care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Factors such as increasing demand for biologics like skin grafts and its substitutes and high usage of advanced dressings in the U.S. are driving growth in the North American burn care market.

Key players in the burn care market include Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Convatec Inc. (U.K.), Acelity L.P. (U.S.), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Derma Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), and 3M Company (U.S.).

