Cardiac Marker Testing Market worth $ 3.50 Billion by 2021

Pune, India , 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Cardiac Marker Testing Market by Type (Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, hsCRP), Product (Reagent, Instrument), Method (Chemiluminescence, ELISA), Disease (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure), Testing (Lab, POC) – Global Forecast to 2021″ , analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64885447

This report studies the global cardiac marker testing market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach ~USD 3.50 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2016 to 2021. A number of factors such as growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, the rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public–private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are fueling the growth of the cardiac marker testing market. On the other hand, technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimburse systems are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the global cardiac marker testing market.

Based on type, the global cardiac marker testing market is divided into six segments, namely, troponin I and T, CK-MB, BNP or NT-proBNP, Myoglobin, hsCRP, and other biomarkers. The other biomarkers segment includes galectin-3, H-FABP, myeloperoxidase, ischemia-modified albumin, and homocysteine.

On the basis of product, the global cardiac marker testing market is segmented into reagents and kits and instruments. The instruments section is further segmented on the basis of method, namely, chemiluminescence, immunofluorescence, ELISA, and immunochromatography. On the basis of disease, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into myocardial infarction and congestive heart failure. On the basis of type of testing, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into laboratory testing and point-of-care testing.

As of 2016, North America held the largest share of the global cardiac marker testing market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2021. Factors such as rising prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases and public-private initiatives to increase awareness about early cardiac disease diagnosis are stimulating the growth of the cardiac marker testing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=64885447

Roche Diagnostics Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Alere, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), LSI Medience Corporation (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (a subsidiary of The Carlyle Group, U.S.), Randox laboratories Ltd (U.K.), and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd. (Wondfo) (China) are some of the key players operating in the global cardiac marker testing market.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com