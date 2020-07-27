Superdisintegrants Market Worth $536.5 million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Superdisintegrants Market by Product (Modified Starch, Modified Cellulose, Crospovidone, Ion Exchange Resin), Formulation (Tablet, Capsules), Therapeutic Area (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Hematology) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Superdisintegrants Market is projected to reach USD 536.5 million, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the widespread usage of these superdisintegrants in various pharmaceutical formulations. The advantages associated with synthetic superdisintegrants include their effectiveness at lower concentrations as compared to starch and lesser effect on the compressibility and flowability of the dosage form, which drives their use in various oral dosage formulations.

Based on formulation, the superdisintegrants market is segmented into tablets and capsules. In 2018, the tablets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. Benefits such as stability, low manufacturing cost (as compared to other dosage forms), easy product identification, and compactness are driving the production of tablet formulations. The increasing focus on fast and orally disintegrating tablets is also contributing to the large share of this segment.

Superdisintegrants Market Major Dynamics:

Driver: Emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry

The preparation of special blends of superdisintegrants is an important development in the pharmaceutical industry. With these preparations, manufacturers now have access to a variety of superdisintegrants, including co-processed excipients which consist of a combination of synthetic and natural superdisintegrants or several synthetic superdisintegrants or synthetic superdisintegrants with other pharmaceutical excipients. This helps to improve the functioning of drugs due to the quick functioning of the active ingredients. Disintegrants are specially formulated for use in the direct compression method of tablet formulations that removes a number of processing steps used in wet and dry granulation. Orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are one of the fastest-growing drug delivery forms using superdisintegrants for direct compression.

Recent Developments in Market;

In October 2017, Roquette opened a new Pharmaceutical R&D and Customer Technical Service (CTS) in Biopolis (Singapore) for the development of new products and new applications for existing products as well as pre-clinical research. This new facility operates as Roquette’s Asia Pacific headquarters and focuses on food, nutrition, and pharma products.

In March 2017, BASF Group opened the Innovation Campus Asia Pacific in India, marking the company’s largest R&D investment in South Asia. The company invested USD 61.6 million (EUR 50 million) in this center to increase its global and regional research activities.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products and generics is also expected to aid the market growth in the region. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in Germany.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The prominent players in the global superdisintegrants market are Ashland Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), DFE Pharma (Germany), Roquette Freres (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (US).