Heart Pump Device Market Worth $3.98 Billion | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

According to the new market research report “Heart Pump Device Market by Product (Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD, RVAD, BiVAD, and pVAD), Intra Aortic Balloon Pump, TAH), Type (Extracorporeal and Implantable Pump), Therapy (Bridge-to-transplant, Destination Therapy) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Heart Pump Device Market is projected to reach USD 3.98 Billion, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the heart pump devices market is segmented into ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pumps, and total artificial heart. The ventricular assist devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the high prevalence of heart failure across the globe.

On the basis of type, the heart pump devices market is segmented into implantable and extracorporeal heart pump devices. The implantable heart pump devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to technological advancements to improve efficiency and safety of implantable heart pump devices and their ability to improve the mobility and the standard of life of patients.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Regulatory Approval of Several New and Advanced Heart Pump Devices

Huge Gap Between the Demand and Supply of Donor Hearts

Growth Potential Offered By Emerging Countries

Targeted Audience:

Manufacturers of heart pump devices

Original equipment manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors of heart pump devices

Healthcare service providers

Transplant centers

Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers

Health insurance players

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the heart pump devices market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the regulatory approval of several new and advanced heart pump devices, favorable medical coverage, large gap between the supply and demand of donor hearts for transplants, and high incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are contributing to the large share of North America.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The key players in the global heart pump devices market are St. Jude Medical (a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories) (US), Abiomed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Getinge (Sweden), Teleflex (US), ReliantHeart (US), BerlinHeart (Germany), Terumo (Japan), SynCardia Systems (US), TandemLife (CardiacAssist) (US), Jarvik Heart (US), and Fresenius Medical Care (Germany).