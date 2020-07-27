Mass Flow Controller Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2023

27th July 2020 – Global Mass Flow Controller Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. A mass flow controller mechanically regulates the flow rate of a gas by allowing to set flow rate, sent as an electric signal, without being disturbed by surrounding circumstances or changes in gas. Factors, such as growing demand for low flow rate mass flow controller for numerous critical applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals and medicals, and high requirement for mass flow controllers in fuel cells for recyclable energy applications.

In addition, rising acceptance of the technique, increasing use of mass flow controller in numerous applications and increasing growth in medical and pharmaceutical equipment are likely to drive the mass flow controller market in the forthcoming period.

Mass flow controllers restricts the application areas by physical hindrance, which in turn, is anticipated to hamper market growth in the future. However, technological advancements are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Mass flow controller market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market is segmented by product type, flow rate, material type, application, and geography. Market is segmented by product type as Coriolis Mass Flow Meter, Thermal Mass Flow Meter, and Differential Pressure Flow Meter. Based on the material type, market is segmented by Exotic Alloys, Differential Pressure Flow Meter Stainless Steel, and Others.

The key applications are segmented in the market include Gas Chromatography, Catalyst Research, Spray and Coating Processes, Fuel Cell, Fluid and Gas Processing, and Control, Heat Treating and Solar Cell. The “Spray and Coating Processes” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness a substantial growth in the years to come.

The mass flow controller market is segmented based on flow rate as Medium Flow Rate, Low Flow Rate, and High Flow Rate. The “Low Flow Rate” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Key players operating in the mass flow controller market include Horiba Stec Co. Ltd., Brooks Instruments, Hitachi Metals Inc., MKS Instrument, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Bronkhorst, Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc., Axertis AG, Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG and Alicat Scientific, Inc. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

