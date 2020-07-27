Suction Catheter Market Key Players Profiles | Competitive Landscape | Industry Drivers

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Suction Catheter Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Suction Catheter Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. A suction catheter is a hollow tube that is inserted into the upper airway to drain the saliva, mucus, and the other debris that impedes a person’s breathing. A suction catheter is attached to a collection canister or a suction machine.

Key Players:

Bard

Halyard

Medtronic

PAHSCO

Sage

Smiths

Vyaire

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include growing aged population and high occurrence of chronic respiratory diseases. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including limited reimbursement coverage. Globally, the market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Market Segment:

Key Products

Open Suction Catheter

Closed Suction Catheter

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the major share of the suction catheter market in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing use of suction devices for surgical procedures & chronic respiratory conditions, developing healthcare services in this region, and higher acceptance rate of these devices. North America is likely to be followed by the Asia-Pacific region owing to constantly increasing target patient population, booming medical tourism, and improving healthcare organization.

