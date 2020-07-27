Particle Board Market Size, Shares And Forecasts | Driving Forces | Regional Analysis

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

Global Particle Board Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Particle board is also termed as chipboard or low-density fiberboard (LDF). It is an engineered wood product manufactured from synthetic resin, wood chips, sawdust, or sawmill shavings by heat pressing method. Chemicals like release agents, wax, wetting agents, and dyes are used to make the final product insect-proof, water resistant, and fireproof.

Key Players:

UPM

Associate Decor

Uniboard

• Boise Cascade

• Boise Cascade Timber Products Company

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are easy availability of raw materials, high demand for particle board in the furniture industry, and its unique sound-absorbing properties. However, the presence of alternatives may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Particle board market is segmented based on raw material, end-user, and region.

Market Segment:

The reports help answer the following questions:

What is the current size of the particle board market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How is the particle board market divided into different product segments?

How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

What is the market potential compared to other countries?

The latest industry data included in the reports:

Overall particle board market size, 2011-2022

Particle board market size by product segment, 2011-2022

Growth rates of the overall particle board market and different product segments, 2011-2022

Shares of different product segments of the overall particle board market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

The market data is given for the following product segments:

Particle board of wood

Particle board of other ligneous materials

Regional Insights:

Globally, Europe accounted for the significant market share of particle board and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developing construction industry in this region. Instead, North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growth in construction and furniture industry and government initiative by approval of the GST bill. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of particle board in this region.

