Heart Lung Machine Market Revenue Drivers | Global Demand Growth Rate | Research Report

Global Heart Lung Machine Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Heart Lung Machine Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. Heart lung machine is also known as “Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machine” or “Pump-Oxygenator” or “Perfusion Pump”. A mechanical device temporarily takes over the functions of the heart and lungs. It is used as an aid in some surgery, particularly for cardiovascular surgery. It plays significant role during artificial heart, organ transplant, and in open-heart surgery.

Key Players:

LivaNova PLC

Getinge AB

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

Braile Biomedica

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include rising number of heart issues and the other cardiovascular diseases, government initiatives in improving the healthcare services, technological development, occupying less space in the operating room as compared to the conventional machine and growing consciousness.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including small lifecycle of the product and lack of skilled medical expert. Globally, market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Market Segment:

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the major share of the market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include the high occurrence of heart problems and aged population in the region, surge in the number of ASCs in the US, and technological development in the field. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and European region.

