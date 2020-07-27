Sack Kraft Paper Market Import & Export Market Structure | Sales Channel Analysis

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Sack Kraft Paper Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Sack Kraft Paper Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. A sack kraft paper manufactured from paperboard or paper made of wood pulp is a porous paper with high elasticity and has strong tear resistance.

Key Players:

KapStone

WestRock

The Mondi Group

Tolko Industries

Canfor Corporation

Georgia-Pacific

BillerudKorsnas

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include rapid growth of construction industry and increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging material. Moreover, increasing demand for building materials, and growing requirements in the food & beverages sector are likely to contribute greatly to the market growth.

Market Segment:

Key Applications

Food

Construction

Consumer Goods

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the sack kraft paper market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing demand for cement and other materials for building and rise in construction activities. Asia-Pacific is likely to be followed by North America and Europe that are expected to show sluggish growth in the forecast period.

