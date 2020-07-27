Bacillus Coagulans Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2023

27th July 2020 – The global Bacillus Coagulans Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the increasing importance towards probiotics as “beneficial” bacteria and rising awareness level among general population across the globe. Bacillus coagulans, kind of bacteria that is used for treatment of diarrhea, viral diarrhea in children, traveler’s diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Bacillus coagulans is also consumed to improve immune systems in humans. These factors are expected to foster the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for bacillus coagulans in food & beverages industry, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals sector is expected to drive market growth over the next seven years. Globally, bacillus coagulans market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of bacillus coagulans.

Bacillus coagulans are vital for probiotic activity in spore-forming bacterium. Bacillus coagulans are resistant to heat treatment, thus enhancing product lifespan. These factors are expected to fuel market demand of bacillus coagulans over the forecast period. Increasing demand for bacillus coagulans is also attributed increasing health concerns across the globe and rising demand for functional foods. Additionally, increasing investments by local authorities for R&D activities propel the market growth.

The bacillus coagulans market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as food & beverages sector, drugs industry, and therapies. Food & beverages segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of bacillus coagulans in food & beverages segment is attributed to its probiotic activity and resistance to heat treatment.

The key players in the bacillus coagulans market are Ganeden, Inc., Sabinsa Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Nebraska Cultures Inc., Syngen Biotech Co., Microbax, Unique Biotech Ltd., Aumgene Biosciences Pvt., Ltd., Mystical Biotec Pvt., Ltd., and Sanzyme Pvt., Ltd.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Bacillus Coagulans in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

