Medical Ceramics Market | Increasing Demand for Implantable Devices

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Medical Ceramics Market by Type of Material (Bioinert (Zirconia, Alumina), Bioactive (Hydroxyapatite, Glass Ceramics), Bioresorbable, Piezoceramics), Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022” published by MarketsandMarkets™

[160 Pages Report] The Global Medical Ceramics Market was valued at USD 12.87 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.45 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries and wound healing applications, rising number of hip and knee replacement procedures, and increasing demand for implantable devices are driving the growth of medical ceramics market. The growing healthcare industry in emerging economies, increasing research activities in medical ceramics for nanotechnology and electronic devices applications, and increasing number of free trade agreements is an opportunity for the market to grow.

Browse 109 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237425129

What drives the market?

Increasing Research Activities for the Development of Novel Medical Ceramics

Increasing Demand for Implantable Devices

Growing Demand for Medical Ceramics in Plastic Surgeries and Wound Healing Applications

Rising Number of Hip and Knee Replacement Procedures

On the basis of type of material, the medical ceramics market is broadly segmented into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment is further divided into zirconia, alumina, and others (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride). In 2017, the bioinert ceramics segment is expected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, rising demand for attractive dental restorations, the launch of new and advanced products, and growing research activities for the development of novel products.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. In the US, the medical ceramics market is driven by the growing demand for plastic surgeries, increase in cancer incidence, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing number of conferences and symposiums. In Canada, market growth is driven by the increasing R&D activities for medical ceramics and growth in the geriatric population.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237425129

Objectives of the Study:

To define, describe, and forecast the global medical ceramics market on the basis of type of material, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (such as drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile the key players of the medical ceramics market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and alliances

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

CoorsTek (US), CeramTec (Germany), Kyocera (Japan), Morgan Advance Material (UK), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Rauschert (Germany), Straumann (Switzerland), H.C. Stark (Germany), 3M (US), and DSM (Netherlands).

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=237425129