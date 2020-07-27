Starter Culture Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The global starter culture market size is projected to grow from USD 964 million in 2019 to USD 1,314 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The use of starter culture has been increasing with the rising production and consumption of dairy-based products such as cheese, yogurt, butter and creams, fermented milk, and kefir.

Based on product form, the freeze-dried segment is projected to be the more substantial contributor in the starter culture market during the forecast period

The starter culture market has been segmented based on product form into freeze-dried and frozen. The demand for freeze-dried cultures is projected to record higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Freeze-dried cultures are easier to maintain and transport while also maintaining the stability of the cultures. They are easier to store and are comparatively inexpensive, without the need for significant additional cold-chain support.

Consumer awareness regarding the benefits of starter culture drives the market for dairy & dairy products

The starter culture market is segmented on application into dairy & dairy products, meat & poultry products, seafood, and others. The dairy & dairy products segment is dominant in the application segment due to the growth of starter cultures in the cheese industry. The demand for dairy and dairy-based products is projected to record the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2025 with the growing demand for dairy-based products across the world.

High demand from end-user industries for bacteria-based starter culture

The starter culture market is segmented based on target microorganisms into yeasts, molds, and bacteria. The market for starter culture in the dairy industry is significant and is used primarily in cheese manufacturing. The use of starter culture has helped in the fermentation process and also helps in retaining the aroma and flavor of different products.

Europe is projected to account for the largest starter culture market share by 2025.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share by 2025. The region has some of the leading manufacturers of starter cultures in this world. The combined output of the EU-28 countries in the global dairy industry contributes 44% to global dairy production. Also, the overall starter culture market in Europe is driven by the growing demand for fermented dairy-based products.

The report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios, of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as CHR Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), Sacco S.R.L (Italy), CSK Food Enrichment B.V. (Netherlands), THT S.A. (Belgium), Dalton Biotechnologies (Italy), Biochem S.R.L (Italy), Mediterranea Biotechnologie SRL (Italy), Royal DSM N.V (Netherlands), and LB Bulgaricum (Bulgaria).

