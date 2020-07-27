Key players in the Patient Positioning Systems are Focusing on New Product Launches and Expansions

The patient positioning systems market is projected to reach USD 1,233.8 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 990.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The growth of the market can be attributed to rising geriatric population, growing government funding, and increasing demand for advanced medical devices.

Agreements and product launches are the main strategies followed by key players in the patient positioning systems market. Some of the leading players that adopted this strategy include Getinge AB (Sweden), Hill – Rom Holdings, Inc (U.S), C-RAD (Sweden), Merivaara Corporation (Finland) and LEONI AG (Germany).

Getinge AB (Sweden) is a key player in the patient positioning systems market. The company focuses on agreements with healthcare providers such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers to increase the sales as well as to strengthen its position in the patient positioning systems market. For instance in 2015, the company entered into an agreement with Hospital General de México to install the Gentinge AB’s operating room equipment that includes surgical tables. This agreement helped the company in terms of revenue generation as well as strengthening its position in the Mexican market.

Hill – Rom Holdings, Inc (U.S.) is another leading player in the market. The company offers patient positioning systems through its subsidiaries such as Trumpf Medical (U.S.) and Allen Medical (U.S.). The company mainly focuses on product launches and agreement to strengthen its position in the market. For instance in 2017, the company introduced TruSystem 3000 surgical table into the market. In 2015, the company entered into an agreement with Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.) to develop an innovative robotic-assisted device that is used in minimally invasive surgeries.

