Trauma Products Market : Leading Key Players and Growth Strategies

The trauma products market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, increasing incidence of sports injuries, and the growing number of road accidents and falls. However, Metal sensitivity in patients with trauma implants has hampered market growth to an extent.

The prominent players operating in this market include Acumed LLC (US), Arthrex Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Citieffe s.r.l. (Italy), CONMED Corporation (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Double Medical Inc. (China), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Orthofix Holdings Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Stryker (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), BioPro (US), OsteoMed (US), AGOMED (Germany), NEOORTHO (Brazil), Response Ortho (Turkey), Ortosintese (Brazil), Traumédica (Brazil), and Zimmer Biomet (US). These players adopted the strategies of product launch, expansion, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the global trauma products market.

DePuy Synthes (US) leading position in this market can largely be attributed to its wide range of trauma products. A majority of the company’s sales are generated from the US, and only 40% of its sales are generated outside of the US. The company could focus on expanding its presence and generating revenue from other geographical regions.

Stryker Corporation (US) leading player of the trauma products market in 2019. Its strong brand recognition, extensive product portfolio, and strong geographical presence provide it an edge over its competitors in the trauma products market. In order to maintain its leading position, the company focuses on research and development activities. In 2019, the company invested USD 0.97 billion on R&D activities. The company also focuses on inorganic growth strategies like acquisitions.

