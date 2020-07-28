HIP Replacement Devices Market Worth $5.9 Billion | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “HIP Replacement Devices Market by Product (Primary HIP Replacement (Cemented, Cementless), Partial HIP Replacement, Revision HIP Replacement, HIP Resurfacing), Geography (Americas, EU-5, Japan, BRIC, South-East Asia, MEA) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global HIP Replacement Devices Market is expected to reach USD 5.9 Billion, at a CAGR of 3.0%

Based on product, the market is broadly segmented into primary hip reconstruction devices, partial hip reconstruction devices, revision hip reconstruction devices, and hip resurfacing devices. The primary hip reconstruction devices are subsegmented into cementless and cemented reconstruction devices.

The government initiative of allocating new funds and development of new policies have reduced the waiting time for hip reconstructions, and increased the number of operations. However, it is difficult to achieve 90% threshold of patients that receive care within the regulated time.

The technological advancements in hip reconstruction market, such as newly developed prostheses with improved strength and reliability of joints are reducing the need and cost of revision surgery. The minimally invasive techniques for hip reconstruction surgery will improve the precision and accuracy of surgeons, thus reducing the time of surgery. The emergence of these techniques and other improved surgical tools for the treatment of arthritis is expected to address the rising demand for surgery during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis of hip reconstruction devices market for each region and country. Four major regions have been covered in the report, such as North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Uruguay and Paraguay); Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Turkey, and Russia); and Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand).

The report also covers the competitive landscape of global market by new product launches, recent developments, and mergers & acquisitions. The major players operating in hip reconstruction devices market are Zimmer Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Stryker (U.K.), and Smith & Nephew (U.K.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Corin (U.K.), and Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).