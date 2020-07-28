Wireless Health Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2020-2025

28th July 2020 – Global Wireless Health Market is anticipated to reach USD 315.4 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to rise at a healthy rate in the years to come. Wireless Health implies the incorporation of wireless technology into diagnosis, intensive care, and treatment of illness, as well as the other tools that can assist individuals measure their individual health. Wireless health varies from mobile health in that wireless health solutions will not always be mobile and mobile health solutions will not always be wirelessly permitted.

Mobile broadband connectivity reaches patients in inaccessible areas while enlightening efficiency. One of the instances is “BodyLAN”. It is a low-power wireless networking procedure that communicates data from medical and fitness devices and “ANT+” is a wireless networking procedure that permits communication among numerous sensors and devices, designed for wireless sensor networks that necessitate low-energy consumption and low data transmission.

The factors that propel the growth of the Wireless Health Market include rising application of wireless health devices among aging population and patients suffering from chronic disorder, growing patient-centric methodology, improved perception regarding Internet, and Federal obligations like Meaningful Use Stage II. On the other hand, there are factors that also hamper the growth of the Wireless Health Market like high expenditure of wearable devices, data safety worries, interoperability, and lack of expert IT professionals in healthcare. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market may be explored by technology, component type, applications, end users and geography. The market may be explored by technology as WLAN/Wi-Fi, WiMAX, WWAN, and WPAN. The WPAN may be explored as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Ant+, Ultra-wide Band (UWB), Z-wave, RTLS, RFID, and IPS. The WWAN sector is may be explored as 3G and 4G, GPRS, CDMA and GPS.

The “WPAN technology” segment is dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Bluetooth sector held the largest market share in 2016. The factors that attribute to the rise in WPAN sector in the Wireless Health Market are its low budget and extremely protected services.

Wireless Health Market may be explored by component type as Software, Services, and Hardware. The software segment dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The factor that fuels the rise of software sector is the growing application of healthcare IT solutions to reduce healthcare expenditures along with the mounting necessity for progressing current software solutions.

Wireless Health Market may be explored by application as Patient-specific, Physiological monitoring, Patient communication and support, and Provider specific. The Patient-specific segment dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The factors that contribute to the Patient-specific applications are rising demand for superior healthcare and varying standard of living demographics.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Wireless Health Industry include Qualcomm, Inc., Aerohive Networks, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Alcatel-Lucent, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AT &T, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and Omron Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Wireless Health Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

