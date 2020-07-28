EMS Products Market Analysis – Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities by 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — Growth in this emergency medical services products market is primarily driven by the high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development (including the establishment of and improvements in emergency care infrastructure). However, the high cost of emergency equipment is one of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

Emergency medical procedures involve on-the-spot diagnosis and treatment of the critically ill or injured. The emergency medical services EMS products market includes medical products and equipment used for such urgent procedures.

According to research report the EMS products market is expected to reach USD 25.56 billion by 2022 from USD 19.01 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195094847

•By application, the market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global EMS products market in 2017.

•By type, the EMS products market is classified into life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and other EMS products.

•On the basis of end users, the emergency medical service products market is segmented into hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

North America is estimated to dominate the emergency medical services products market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the rising number of emergency visits, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, and the strong presence of major players in the region.

Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195094847

Key players in the emergency medical service products market include Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), and C. R. Bard (US).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com