Dust Control Systems Market worth 20.08 Billion USD by 2023

The report “Dust Control Systems Market by Type (Wet and Dry), Mobility (Mobile Controllers and Fixed Controllers), End-use Industry (Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Textile, Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverage), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″ The global dust control systems market is estimated at USD 15.67 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 20.08 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as rise in health awareness, stringent regulations for dust control, and rapid urbanization and industrialization. Technological advancements and growth in requirement of dust control systems in food, beverage, and agricultural industries are the upcoming opportunities for dust control systems market.

The wet segment, by type, accounted for the largest market share.

The wet segment accounted for a relatively larger market share in 2017. Wet dust control systems include the wet scrubbers and wet electrostatic precipitators. Wet dust control systems use water media or chemical sprays with equipment such as spraying systems or fog cannons to control the fugitive dust.

The mobile controllers segment, by mobility, accounted for the largest market share.

The mobile controllers segment, by mobility, accounted for the largest share in 2017. Mobile controllers include sub-types such as handheld, self-propelled, tractor-mounted, and trailed dust control systems. Mobile controllers are the solutions to manage dust at active locations and points of transfer, which increases its demand in the global market.

The construction segment, by end-use industry, accounted for the largest market share.

The construction market studied covers road construction and building construction markets. Growth of the construction and mining businesses in developing countries such as India, China, Africa, and Brazil are driving the market for dust control systems. With stringent mandates, industries such as food, beverage, and agriculture are demanding dust control systems in order to control the dust generated during the processing. The textile industry is also one of the major developing markets currently; it generates dust particles during weaving, spinning, dyeing, printing, and finishing. This fuels the demand for dust control systems in the textile market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries studied under the region include Australia & New Zealand, China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, which includes countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Korea. Rise in health awareness and soil management practices in emerging economies such as Australia & New Zealand and India are the key factors that drive the dust control systems market growth in the region. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in the Asia Pacific region are driving the market for dust control systems.

This report includes a study of various dust control system types, dust control systems on the basis of mobility, and their application in end-use industries, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Nederman Holding (Sweden), Donaldson Company (US), Illinois Tool Works (US), Sly Filters (UK), and Spraying Systems (US).