Market Leaders – Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

The global overactive bladder treatment market is projected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.63 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. This market is consolidated in nature with a few regional and national players. In 2016, Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Japan) and Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.) dominated the overactive bladder treatment market and accounted for approximately 60% to 70% share of the overall market.

Astellas Pharma, Inc. dominated the global overactive bladder treatment market in 2016. The company offers two patented drugs, namely, VESIcare (solifenacin) and BETMIGA (mirabegron) in the market. VESIcare is the blockbuster drug offered by the company to maintain its leadership position in the overactive bladder treatment market owing to its high efficacy as compared to other oral treatments. Astellas’ “Creating Innovation” strategy, backed by its R&D wing, helps identify new therapeutic areas as well as new solutions for existing areas. Its robust pipeline is a result of high R&D investment over the years. As of April 2017, Astellas has 47 molecular and biological entities in the clinical pipeline.

Pfizer, Inc. held the second position in the global overactive bladder treatment market in 2016. Its blockbuster drugs—Detrol and Toviaz—have generated high revenues for the company in the overactive bladder treatment market. The company adopts an aggressive marketing strategy for OAB treatment products, “GottaGo” and “YourWay” are the prominent ones. Pfizer employed Mesmerize Marketing for an unbranded campaign, to drive traffic to its website, overactivebladder.com. The company also introduced a free 12-week program designed to help physicians educate patients on bladder overactivity. Pfizer is also a major innovator in the pharma industry with 96 projects in its pipeline.

Some of the other players competing in this market are Allergan, Plc. (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Endo International plc (Ireland), and Sanofi (France).

