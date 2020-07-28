Healthcare IT Consulting Market : Forecast to 2022

The global Healthcare IT Consulting Market is expected to reach USD 45.42 Billion by 2022 from USD 18.38 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.8%. Growing digitization in healthcare, rapid changes in the HCIT landscape, government support for healthcare IT solutions, growing HCIT expenditure, lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare, increasing venture capital investments in health IT and rising need for data security are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the HCIT consulting services market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42622745

Partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions accounted for the majority of the growth strategies adopted by players to sustain their growth in the market.

The global HCIT consulting services market is highly fragmented with several big and small players. Prominent players in the market include Accenture plc (Ireland), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), General Electric Company (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), Infor Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), and Oracle Corporation (US).

In 2016, Accenture plc dominated the HCIT consulting services market. With its large presence and expertise in the area of IT consulting services, the company has maintained its leading position in the market. The company’s expertise, experience, and comprehensive capabilities in various industries (including healthcare) and business functions, enable it to maintain its position in the market. The company has a wide global presence with operations in North America, Europe, and rest of the growth markets. The company mainly focuses on inorganic approaches like partnerships and acquisitions to enhance its position in the HCIT consulting services market. For instance, in May 2016, the company entered into a partnership with GE Healthcare (US) to introduce an offering to help improve medical claims processing and related cash flow for healthcare providers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=42622745

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has maintained its strong market position by dominating the global HCIT consulting services market. The company has adopted inorganic strategies like partnerships and agreements to maintain its position in the market. For instance, in September 2015, the company entered into a partnership with Verizon Communications Inc. (US) to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions to enterprise clients including healthcare organizations.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441