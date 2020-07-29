MBAF’s Alexander Binelo Elected as Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Treasurer

MIAMI, FL, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Nationally recognized public accounting and advisory firm, MBAF, is proud to announce that Alexander Binelo, principal in the Audit department at MBAF and Healthcare Audit practice leader, has been elected to the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 term. Binelo will serve as the organization’s treasurer.

Binelo was officially reappointed to the board during a virtual General Session meeting on June 30.

As a board member, Binelo will continue to drive the Chamber’s mission to be “The Voice of Business in South Florida.” The leadership of the GMCC is comprised of a distinguished group of member volunteers representing businesses of all sizes from a broad range of industries.

“We have seen Alex make incredible contributions to MBAF over the past 16 years and are confident he will benefit the GMCC by applying his unmatched accounting knowledge to his role as treasurer,” said Tony Argiz, MBAF’s chairman and CEO.

As MBAF’s Healthcare Audit practice leader (one of the firm’s top five focus areas), Binelo has many years of experience auditing healthcare organizations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) as well as under accounting practices prescribed by State Offices of Insurance Regulation. His healthcare audit work experience includes various Health Maintenance Organizations, hospitals, and durable medical equipment companies, amongst others.

In addition to this role, Alex is instrumental in ensuring each audit engagement undertaken by the firm is performed efficiently and with the upmost integrity. Binelo also has extensive work experience in the audits of various manufacturing, retail, wholesale/distribution, technology, and non-profit organizations. Binelo has extensive expertise in these industries and is often regarded for providing insightful and tailored recommendations to his clients.

His professional affiliations include the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants. His civic involvement includes memberships in numerous organizations including FIU Dean’s Council and serves on the Finance and Administration Board of United Way. Binelo received his master’s degree in taxation at Florida International University.

About MBAF

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 18 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

MBAF – CPAs and Advisors

1450 Brickell Avenue, 18th Floor, Miami, FL 33131

Tel: 305-373-5500

Fax: 305-373-0056

URL: https://www.mbafcpa.com/

Email: mbaf@mbafcpa.com