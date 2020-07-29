Grundy Disability Group Helps Missouri Residents with Social Security Disability

Liberty, Missouri, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Grundy Disability Group is pleased to announce they can help Missouri residents file for their Social Security disability. Many individuals make the mistake of pursuing this benefit on their own, only to be denied, even if they do qualify. Working with a professional team of lawyers means a higher chance at a successful outcome.

The lawyers at Grundy Disability Group understand the importance of Social Security disability to those who are unable to work due to an injury, illness or other disability. However, they are also familiar with how difficult the process can be for the average individual. Their team of professionals is knowledgeable of the paperwork and documentation required to prove a case and are dedicated to helping individuals complete the process more quickly and efficiently. They provide assistance in filling out paperwork and gathering the required documentation for the case so individuals can relax and wait for the results.

For those who have attempted to obtain Social Security disability benefits on their own and have been denied, the team at Grundy Disability Group can help with the appeals process. Their team can determine the cause of the denial and help fill in the gaps for a successful appeal. This ensures individuals can count on the payments they need to maintain a good quality of life. The team doesn’t charge any fees until individuals are awarded Social Security disability so there’s no concern about having the money to pay.

Anyone interested in learning about the assistance available for Social Security disability can find out more by visiting the Grundy Disability Group website or by calling 1-855-233-9922.

About Grundy Disability Group: Grundy Disability Group is a full-service law firm that specializes in Social Security disability cases. They understand how difficult it can be to get these benefits and strive to offer the assistance individuals need to boost their chances of a successful outcome. They help with every step of the process, from filling out and filing paperwork to attending any required hearings.

Company: Grundy Disability Group

Address: 134 N. Water Street

City: Liberty

State: MO

Zip code: 64068

Toll-free number: 1-855-233-9922

Telephone number: 1-816-415-4560