Ecosmob recently launched telepresence solutions for the healthcare industry

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is presenting VoIP software solutions from the past 13 years. The IT firm has served 50+ countries across the globe. Now, the company is introducing telepresence solutions for the healthcare industry.

With telepresence solutions, Ecosmob intends to offer a safe and reliable way to modernize healthcare facilities. Hospitals can conduct virtual consultations and reduce patients’ wait time at the clinic through this solution. More precisely, telepresence helps in providing health care efficiently in many ways through its distinct functions such as appointment scheduling, video conferencing, record history, workflow management, report sharing, scarce resource management, one-to-one chat, and many more.

Moreover, as the digital presence has secured its place overall segment in the market, healthcare is no exception. Health care service providers are also taking advantage of the telepresence development for quick healthcare services to all patients, even for the residents of remote locations. Currently, the pandemic of COVID-19 has also changed the scenario. Minimal contact at the hospital is the prime requirement for ordinary civilians. Hence, the telepresence solution is the best way to provide health support to everyone in pandemic.

Ecosmob telepresence solution for the healthcare industry is one of the most efficient alternatives to running telemedicine operations or transforming health care. Both patients and healthcare professionals can get many benefits of telepresence solutions. This tool assists doctors and patients to reduce costs, notably for the patients who live in rural areas. Doctors and paramedical personnel can complete certification courses and essential training without a need to travel. Further, Ecosmob’s telepresence solution is sufficient to train hospital staff about the policy and regulations consistently and professionally. Introduction of telepresence solutions for the healthcare industry is a transformed approach to make patient care a more valuable experience.

“Our telepresence solutions are capable enough to run hospitals daily health care consultation or a telemedicine department. We strive to deliver robust, secure, telepresence solution development services. Hence, the medical industry provides healthcare quickly and securely. Ecosmob develops IT solutions for the improvement in productivity and efficiency. This new launch is a step forward to support healthcare providers to work smartly, said Mr. Maulik Shah, Co-founder and Director of Ecosmob Pvt. Ltd.

Apart from telepresence solutions for healthcare Ecosmob offers a wide range of VoIP solutions such as Unified Communication, Inmate solutions MVNO solutions, multi-tenant broadcasting, WebRTC development, IVR solutions, Class4 switch, Class5 switch, SBC development, and many more. Besides, the company holds expertise with hands-on experience on the other technologies, i.e., WebRTC, OpenSIPs, Kamailio, and FreeSwitch.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been proposing an extensive range of IT solutions and services to clients across the globe since the establishment in 2007. The IT company believes in presenting client-centric, futuristic software solutions for each project. Comprehensively, Ecosmob’s services include VoIP development, web conferencing solutions, mobile app development, web design & development, digital marketing, telepresence solutions, and many more. Ecosmob offers exceptional services to its clients with zero downtime. They aim to be the most valued technology partner by introducing innovative, productive, futuristic solutions. It is one of the top preeminent IT companies that perpetually recommend top-quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and ongoing collaboration with the clients.

