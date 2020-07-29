PureVPN is now a cooperative VPN service for Real-Debrid

Central, Hong Kong, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Real-Debrid is popular among the entertainment-hungry masses as it allows them to download files and stream videos at the highest possible speeds. However, it’s recommended that you use a virtual private network with Real-Debrid to protect your streaming or downloading activities from prying eyes. Now, let’s take a look at a couple of good reasons for this.

Protect Your Privacy

Real-Debrid claims that its service is legal and no illegal files are provided to users. However, they also go on to state that, “we and our host could not be held responsible if you download this type of content through our services.” This means they can’t be held liable in the event of any legal action against you, period! To be on the safe side, you should hide your identity with a Real-Debrid VPN. In this way, you’ll be able to stream and download privately.

Avoid ISP Throttling

If your ISP is known to throttle your Internet connection, you can boost your streaming and downloading speeds further by using a Real-Debrid VPN. It will encrypt your traffic using robust algorithms so that your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online and throttle you.

DISCLAIMER: PureVPN doesn’t encourage streaming or downloading of copyrighted content while using its service.

What Makes PureVPN the Best Real-Debrid VPN?

While there are many VPNs to choose from, it’s important to remember that not all of them are compatible with Real-Debrid. That’s because they only permit IP addresses that have been registered by the VPN provider. PureVPN is one of the few “cooperative” VPNs listed on their website and allows you to use Real-Debrid safely and privately. Besides that, here are few things that make us one of the best VPN providers available on the market:

* Tried and tested no log policy

* Solid security with up to 256 bit encryption

* 2,000+ servers in 140+ countries

* Multiple tunneling protocols (OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP, SSTP, IPSec and PPTP)

* Wide range of apps and software

* Up to 10 multi logins

* 31-day money-back guarantee

How to Use Real-Debrid with PureVPN

It’s simple, just follow these steps:

1. Subscribe to a PureVPN account

2. Download our app on the device you want to use Real-Debrid, for example, PureVPN for Windows: https://www.purevpn.com/vpn-software-for-windows.php

3. Integrate Real-Debrid into your streaming or downloading software

4. Open the PureVPN app/software and log in using your credentials

5. Connect to any server of your choice

6. Stream and download safely while using Real-Debrid!

Wrapping Things Up

Real-Debrid is one of the most effective ways to enhance your streaming and downloading experience. It rids you off buffering issues and poor quality streams. However, make sure to use a reliable VPN such as PureVPN to keep your privacy protected and bypass ISP throttling issues.