Jump Start Your Digital Journey with Magento 2 Accelerator by Krish TechnoLabs

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — As we know the current situation of COVID-19 has accelerated digital adoption and thus now is the right time to transform from brick to clicks. To help businesses in this pandemic situation Krish TechnoLabs leveraging their rich digital commerce expertise coupled with wide industry knowledge and experience has introduced fast, secure and pocket-friendly eCommerce solution – “Accelerate- Bring Velocity to Your Business”. It is B2B and B2C Accelerator powered by Krish TechnoLabs.

Just in the past few months, the global digital landscape has transformed rapidly before our eyes, This B2B and B2C accelerators suite will help you succeed online and take your business several notches above. It is tailored for various industries such as fashion & apparel, health & beauty, consumer goods, furniture, food & beverages, jewelry, manufacturing, industrial supplies, wholesale distribution, engineering & construction, transportation & logistics, etc. It has essential integration for SEO & Marketing, Payment & Shipping, performance, and more ensure merchants have all the touchpoints covered for online stores to function optimally.

No just that – the best part of this solution is that you can jump-start your eCommerce store in just 4 weeks of time with the world’s best eCommerce platform Magento commerce cloud.

Let’s dig into the features & benefits of this exciting business accelerator suite.

Features of Accelerator Powerd by Krish TechnoLabs

Built on best eCommerce platform Magento 2 Commerce

Offer Industry Specific Designs

Have Pre-coded functionality so no worries about coding knowledge

Comes with all essential integration

Magento Accelerator Benefits

Suitable for B2B, B2C and D2C business segments

You can migrate your store in just 4 weeks

Price is very much pocket friendly

It is agile and can we customize easily

SEO Friendly

The Magento 2 Accelerator by Krish gives you the power of Magento while working with a full-service digital commerce agency and best-in-class technology partners to take your business to the next level.

Explore more: https://www.krishtechnolabs.com/magento-accelerator

Schedule Your Free Consultation with their eCommerce experts and experience the accelerator in action now!

About Krish TechnoLabs:

Krish TechnoLabs is full-service digital commerce agency offers comprehensive digital commerce strategy & consultation and employs eCommerce industry best practices, experience designs, improved out-of-box (OOB) functionality, and managed services, to help merchants launch a conversion-optimized digital commerce store on Magento Commerce that best fits their unique business goals and journey towards digital maturity.