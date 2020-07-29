SalesChoice Launches “Women Leading with AI & Analytics”, a Podcast Series, in Partnership with ITWC

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — SalesChoice is proud to announce the launch of its “Women Leading with AI & Advanced Analytics” podcast series in partnership with IT World Canada, Canada’s largest technology media and publishing house.\

With less than 23% of women enrolled in STEM, we have a responsibility to ensure female leadership voices are more visible, and that together we can help to modernize our world and accelerate our GDP growth in the advanced technology sector.

With a vision to support this mission, this series, hosted by Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO of SalesChoice Inc, a leading AI SaaS Company, co-produced with Fawn Annan, CEO of ITWC, and Production Director, Malay Upadhyay, Chief Customer Experience Officer, SalesChoice Inc., is set to feature interviews with trailblazer women leaders from diverse cultures, who have made major contributions in the fields of Advanced Analytics, AI, Data Sciences, Augmented Reality, and Robotics, moving their organizations or their clients forward using AI responsibly to enable an accelerated competitive edge.

Episode 1 in this series featured Carol Wilson, Director of Advanced Analytics at Canada Post, and a leading data scientist. In this one hour episode, Carol provided an excellent summary of the foundational skills data scientists need to be recruited into Canada Post and highlights the skills needed to enter into this field, from different disciplines. Click here to hear more.

All podcasts can be found at https://www.saleschoice.com/podcasts/

About Carol Wilson

Carol is the Director of Advanced Analytics at Canada Post Corporation and reports into the Business Intelligence and Analytics Group under a Strategy VP. In her role, she leads a team of seven data scientists who are responsible for providing the business with data-driven answers to their business questions. They work on hundreds of projects throughout a year, and usually have two to three major transformational programs to keep them all challenged.

This can involve simple queries of large data sets that take a few minutes to machine learning models that can take months to develop. Carol currently specializes in statistics and research methods, presenting advanced techniques using AI for decision trees and time series analysis to discover relevance to business leaders at Canada Post to solve complex problems.

About SalesChoice

SalesChoice is a Cognitive Sciences and Data Sciences Company offering the smartest and easiest to use AI for sales analytics that helps B2B organizations end revenue uncertainties and sales inefficiencies with custom insights on forecasts, pipeline opportunities, account relationships, rep performance coaching and data completeness to optimize the return of your CRM investment. The software helps reduce cost of sales by 20-30%, increase top-line revenue by 15-20%, and improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%.

SalesChoice has won numerous recognitions including: Top 20 Technology Companies in Canada 2020, 2019 Mindbridge AI Impact Leader of the Year award, Digital Transformation Award 2018 for AI Disruption in Canada, Innovation National and Regional Award Winner – StartUp Canada 2017, EY CATA Sara Kirke CEO Innovation Award 2017, 30 Most Innovative Companies 2017, The Silicon100 List 2017, and Top 25 Most Empowering Big Data Company Award 2016.

