Particle Counter Market Worth $580 million | North America holds the largest share | Major Key Players

The Particle Counter Market growth can be attributed to the robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea, and China) are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players. However, the high cost and technical limitations of particle counters are adversely impacting the growth of this market.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Particle Counter Market is projected to reach USD 580 million by 2024 from USD 340 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0%.

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing monitoring of cleanrooms for the semiconductor, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries; low cost of remote particle counters; and rising awareness of indoor quality monitoring.

The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by application, in 2018. Technological advances in industries such as pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the particle counters market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.

Recent Developments in Industry:

In February 2018, Particle Plus launched Particles Plus 2000 series in four size channels—0.3, 0.5, 1.0, and 5.0 µm—at the 1 CFM flow rate.

In February 2016, Spectris acquired CAS Clean-Air-Service AG (Switzerland) to enable Spectris to expand its customer base in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

In November 2017, TSI partnered with Concept Controls Inc. (Canada) to enable Concept Controls to maintain a local inventory of TSI health and safety instruments and provide training and support to TSI customers across Canada.

In March 2016, Climet Instruments Company entered into an agreement with CRT-Cleanroom Technology GmbH (Germany) to enable the latter to be responsible for the sales, repair, and calibration of Climet’s products in Germany, Austria, and Croatia.

In June 2019, TSI launched the AeroTrak+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters for monitoring manufacturing cleanrooms.

Critical Questions Answered in the Report:

How will the current technological trends affect the market in the long term?

What are the reasons contributing to the growth of the market?

Which regions are likely to grow at the highest CAGR?

What are the challenges hindering the adoption of particle counters?

What are the growth strategies being implemented by major market players?

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America dominated the market in 2018. However, the market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concerns about environmental monitoring & food safety

Key Market Players;

Prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).