Regenerative Medicine Market Worth $38.7 billion | Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Regenerative medicine is the discipline of medicine that focuses on the regeneration or replacement of organs, tissues, and human cells to re-established normal functionality. Regenerative medicine aims to renew or replace cells in human tissues and organs that have been damaged and are unable to function due to injury or illness. It can be attained by encouraging the body’s own cells to heal, or by treating a patient with laboratory-grown cells and tissues.

It holds potential to treat previously incurable chronic diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, heart disease, renal failure, osteoporosis, and spinal cord injuries, among others. Also, using regenerative medicine, entire organs can potentially be generated for transplantation.

The Regenerative Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the market is classified into cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products, gene therapy products, and tissue-engineered products. The cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to increasing demand for cell-based immunotherapies, establishment of cures act by FDA to streamline the regenerative medicine approval are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Based on application, the regenerative medicine market is categorized into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, diabetes, and other applications. In 2019, the musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the rising incidence rate of orthopedic diseases with rising geriatric population.

Market Dynamics:

Opportunity: Rising Demand for Organ Transplantation;

Regenerative medicine allows medical professionals to replace broken bones and develop new organs for organ transplant. It also enables them to renew or replace cells in human tissues and organs that have been damaged and are unable to function due to injury or illness. Traditional organ transplant involves the process of replacing a failing or damaged organ in the human body with a new organ. This process involves the risk of rejection as the human body does not accept organs recognized as foreign by the body’s immune system.

The organ supply across the globe is insufficient, and the waiting lists for transplants are growing each day. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, around 123,304 people in the US were waiting for organ transplants.

North America anticipated to account for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market in 2019

In Global Market, The North America is expected account for the largest share globally, also grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Surging research activities in the field of regenerative medicine market by therapy, introduction of CAR-T cell therapies and growing awareness of personalized medicine have also resulted in the establishment of stem cell banking and tissue engineering.

The major market players are Kite Pharma (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Vericel Corporation (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Wright Medical (US), MiMedx (US), Osiris Therapeutics (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and Spark Therapeutics (US).