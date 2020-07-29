Aviation Connector Market Strategy Assessment, Development & Futuristic Trends By 2020 to 2030

The global aviation connectors market has been projected to grow at a steady 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. According to Fact.MR, aviation production projects and distribution channels have witnessed a sharp slide during the coronavirus pandemic, as governments shut down non-essential industrial activities in the short term. Military applications of aviation connectors will remain more resilient to the effects of the outbreak.

“Aerospace projects are creating demand for lightweight, high-speed, and durable connectors. Fiber optic connectors are rapidly gaining ground for applications in the harsh environments. These products are gaining popularity in military applications, driven by ruggedness characteristics. These factors will help market developments during the pandemic,” says the FACT.MR study.

Aviation Connectors Market- Key Takeaways

Fiber optic aviation connectors remain highly popular, driven by faster data transmission requirements and compatibility with new communication tech.

RF connectors are gaining demand owing to communication requirements between pilots and air traffic control.

Circular aviation connectors are highly popular owing to use in electronics, computers, and aircraft communication systems.

Commercial aircraft applications contribute significantly to revenue, driven by upgradation of fleets.

North America is a dominant market for aviation connectors owing to the presence of major aerospace manufacturers.

Aviation Connectors Market- Driving Factors

Growing demand for aircraft and innovations in advanced avionics systems will drive market growth.

Demand for durable, vibration-free connectors will support market developments.

Rising interest in safety in aviation and developments in infotainment systems bolster the demand for aviation connectors.

Rising investments in defense aircraft technologies will support market developments.

Aviation Connectors Market- Key Restraints

Security challenges in terms of architectural design hampers the global aviation connectors market.

Limitations in data processing capabilities remain a challenge for aviation connectors in military applications.

COVID-19 Impact on Aviation Connectors Market

The covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the global aviation industry, owing to international travel bans and slump in passenger pax. The pandemic has also forced a temporary suspension of aerospace manufacturing activities. These factors will have an adverse impact on market growth in the near future. However, the economic and military importance of aviation will enable a steady recovery of the aviation connectors market post pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

Aviation connectors market participants are investing in product innovation and launches to keep ahead of the competition, in addition to contracts with aerospace OEMs. For example, INGENIO Aerospace has won a contract from Dassault falcon jet components and services including aviation connectors.

TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Bel Fuse Inc., ITT Corp, and Eaton Corp are some of the prominent aviation connectors producers in the global market.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the aviation connectors market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the aviation connectors market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the aviation connectors market on the basis of type (PCB connectors, fiber optic connectors, high power connectors, high speed connectors, RF connectors, and others), shape (circular and rectangular) and end use (commercial, business jets, military, and others) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

