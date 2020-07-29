Tartaric Acid Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

The tartaric acid market market is primarily driven by the growth in the overall beverages market. Factors such as the growth of the wine industry, mainly in the Asia Pacific and South American countries; and the continual growth of the food industry, especially, the bakery industry in developed countries, contribute toward the growth of this market.

Tartaric acid is an essential additive in bakery items where it functions as a leavening agent when mixed with baking powder. It also enhances fruit flavours and stabilizes batter systems and colour in baked foods. During winemaking, tartaric acid extracts act as buffers to regulate antioxidants, acidity, and as preservatives; in other food items, it acts as natural flavor enhancers, and food emulsifiers.

The demand for tartaric acid is supported by the growing consumption of sports and protein drinks and nutritional bars, as well as the introduction of fruit-flavored beverages, where it is used as an acidulant to give a sour taste and to stabilize the color properties of the respective beverage.

The major restraining factor for the tartaric acid market is the stringent food safety regulations. The increase in government regulations in various countries is restricting the use of synthetic tartaric acid in food grade and pharmaceutical grade applications. This may restrict the market growth of tartaric acid. Governments in various countries have framed regulations related to the use of synthetic tartaric acid in food grade and pharmaceutical applications to avoid its side effects.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the tartaric acid market in 2016, followed by North America. The major drivers are the significant increase in the production of wine and the increasing use of natural tartaric acid in food. Another major factor is the rising exports from the European and North American countries, owing to the demand from countries such as India, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina. Additionally, the Middle Eastern countries are expected to drive the demand for tartaric acid in this region in the coming years.

