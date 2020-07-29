Creatinine Measurement Market | North America to Dominate the Market

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing incidence of renal disorders, growing incidence of other chronic disorders impacting renal function, growing awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare approaches, implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote renal health, rising geriatric population, and increasing number of drug development initiatives are the key drivers for global creatinine measurement market

The global creatinine measurement market is expected to reach USD 564.5 Million by 2023 from USD 377.2 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The report “Creatinine Measurement Market by Product (Kits, Reagents), Test Type (Jaffe method, Enzymatic creatinine method), Sample (Serum Creatinine, Urine) and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), Region (North America, Europe) – Global Forecast to 2023”

Browse 96 market data Tables and 21 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Creatinine Measurement Market “

Target Audience for this Report:

Creatinine test kits and reagents manufacturers

Creatinine test kits and reagents distributors

Hospitals

Research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists

Regulatory bodies

Academic centers

Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers (AMCs)

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Contract research organizations (CROs)

By type, the market is segmented into Jaffe’s kinetic method and enzymatic method. In 2018, the Jaffe’s kinetic method segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the creatinine measurement market, as it is the oldest and most conventional method for creatinine measurement in clinical samples. Additionally, the widespread availability and cost-effectiveness of kits and reagents used in Jaffe’s kinetic method is another major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.

North America to dominate the creatinine measurement market

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of renal disorders, rising prevalence of other chronic disorders like hypertension and diabetes (which can lead to renal dysfunction) in the region, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives to increase awareness about kidney diseases and their early diagnosis.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the global creatinine measurement on the basis of type, type of sample, end user, product and region

To estimate the total number of creatinine measurement tests conducted by type and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for the market leaders

To forecast the size of the market with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments in the creatinine measurement market, such as acquisitions, agreements, product launches & upgrades, expansions, and R&D activities

Market Players

The creatinine measurement market is highly fragmented with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in this market include F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd (Switzerland)., Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Randox Laboratories (UK)., Pointe Scientific, Inc (US), Sentinel Ch. Spa. (Italy), Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), Dialab GmbH (Vienna), Diazyme Laboratories, Inc (US), Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China).