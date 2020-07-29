Textured Vegetable Protein Market Financial Performance | Product Benchmarking | Forecast Report

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

Global textured vegetable protein market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Texturized vegetable protein (TVP), also termed as “Textured soy protein (TSP)”, “Soya chunks” or “Soy Meat”, or is a defatted soy flour product, a by-product of soybean oil.

Key Players:

ADM

Cargill

CHS

DuPont

Yuwang Group

Gushen Group

Sojaprotein

Tiancheng Group

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include rising number of consumers, increasing changing consumer demand, technological innovations, and increased government funding, low-cost source of protein, preferred alternative for meat & dairy products, growing health-conscious population and high nutritional value of vegetable protein.

Textured vegetable protein market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

Protein Concentrate

Protein Isolate

Textured Protein

Soy Flour

Key Application:

Processed Meat Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverage

Animal Feed

Key Region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market includes increasing preference for texturized vegetable proteins in the region, growing number of regional players and occurrence of international players and technological advancement. Asia-Pacific is followed by European region.

