Harvester Market Recent Developments | Technological Overview | Value Chain Analysis

Global harvester market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The global harvester market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years due to rising government support for mechanization in agriculture industry. Harvester is a forest vehicle employed for operations like delimbing, bucking, and cutting down trees. These heavy equipment helps in faster and cleaner grain harvesting, saves labour efforts to a great extent, and reduces the prices for manual harvesting.

Key Players:

AGCO Corp.

Bernard Krone

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

Deere & Co.

Kubota

Dewulf

Growth Drivers:

The growth of harvester market is influenced by factors like growth in industrialization that decreases labor force, rise in urban population and growing inclination of farmers for better mechanization. Furthermore, replacement of old machines and equipment for agricultural applications are also expected to drive the market. However, decrease or unavailability of farming space in most regions is hampering the harvesting market.

Increasing popularity of telematics in agricultural mechanism is an emerging trend in the market. Telematics facilitate on-board GPS in harvesters that provide information about vehicle speed, location and engine status.

Market Segment:

Key Product:

Walking Type

Suspension Type

Key Application:

Wheat

Rice

Barley

Hemp

Beans

Key Region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the market due to shortage of labor and speedy adoption of technology in comparison to other regions.

