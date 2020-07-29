Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Drip Irrigation Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — The global drip irrigation market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2019 to USD 8.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6%. The rise in the popularity of drip irrigation solutions can be attributed to government initiatives, water conservation activities, enhancement of production, and decrease in production cost. Markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by drip irrigation manufacturers and distributors due to the large agriculture sector driven by regional demand and exports that are adopting drip irrigation services in the region.

Report Objectives:

To describe and forecast the drip irrigation market, in terms of component, crop type, emitter type, application, and region

To describe and forecast the drip irrigation market, in terms of value, by region–Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World—along with their respective countries

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To study the complete value chain of drip irrigation

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=217216582

Ease of installation and higher levels of efficiency drive prospects for inline emitters in the drip irrigation market.

The drip irrigation market is segmented on the basis mode of emitter type into inline and online emitters. Inline emitters are usually present within the laterals with equal spacing. Inline emitters may be flat boat-shaped, cylindrical, or may be attached to the inner wall of the lateral. Inline emitters are usually used for row crops or field crops such as onion, chili, potato, turmeric, vegetables, sugarcane, and cotton. They are prepared from superior-quality linear low-density polyethylene material. They help provide maximum resistance against clogging. Inline emitters are suitable for surface irrigation and subsurface irrigation.

High costs and increasing demand for cash crops in regional and export markets drive the growth for surface drip irrigation systems.

In terms of application, the drip irrigation market is segmented into surface and subsurface systems. Well-designed irrigation equipment is capable of enhancing the agricultural production and reassures economic vitality of the farmer. Operational agronomical practices are essential components of an irrigation system. Surface drip irrigation equipment is widely used to irrigate perennial crops (trees and vines), vegetable crops and annual row crops. Surface equipment utilizes water, which is applied over the soil by drip tubes or laterals.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the drip irrigation market by 2025

The Asia Pacific drip irrigation market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the high agricultural production, government initiatives incentivizing the adoption of drip irrigation systems, and increase in irrigable areas in the region which has resulted in water scarcity across multiple countries in the region. Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation and is a key exporter of agricultural products. The region is mainly dominated by large-scale operations, primarily exports, with an organized distribution chain.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=217216582

This report includes a study of the development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), EPC Industries (India), Microjet Irrigation (South Africa), T-L Irrigation (US), Sistema Azud (Italy), Metzer Group (Israel), Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy), and Dripworks Inc. (US).

Critical questions the report answers: