Metabolomics Market Worth $2.38 billion | Current Trends and Future Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Metabolomics plays a vital role in the fields of toxicity testing, biomarker development, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics. Factors such as the growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure, and rising necessity for toxicology testing are driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the potential for metabolomics to move beyond basic research and into the field of diagnostics, by integrating with other omics technologies such as proteomics and transcriptomics, is also supporting the growth of the metabolomics technology market during the forecast period.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Metabolomics Market is projected to reach USD 2.38 billion, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the biomarker discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the global metabolomics technology market. The rising prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases, cancer, and diabetes; growing acceptance of cancer diagnostic tests; and scientific progression in discovery technologies are major factors driving market growth in this segment.

Based on indication, the cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the global metabolomics market, in 2015. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing utility of biomarkers in patient stratification and the drug development process and increasing scientific progression in discovery technologies.

On the basis of products & services, the market is segmented into metabolomics instruments and bioinformatics tools and services. The metabolomics instruments segment commanded the largest share of the global metabolomics market. This is mainly due to the ability of these instruments to separate and detect the complex structure of metabolites on a large scale, providing quality results.

Browse 188 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 286 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=900

Metabolomics Market Dynamics:

Opportunity: Biomarker development;

Metabolomics is used for the identification of new biomarkers through the use of bioinformatics tools, which indicate the changes in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. Biomarkers are important for the development of in vitro diagnostic tools, environmental toxicology screening methods, and drug discovery and development techniques. The omics revolution of the last decade has increased the application of metabolomics in biomedical research.

As a result of these technological developments, new biomarkers are being regularly discovered. These biomarkers are required in medical sciences to better define and diagnose diseases, predict adverse drug events, and identify patient groups who would benefit from certain treatments. Moreover, in the near future, the identification of biomarkers related to the safety, sensitivity, and resistance to commercially available drugs will present significant growth opportunities for the metabolomics services market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=900

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the metabolomics market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the huge demand for metabolomics in drug discovery and biomarker development experiments. Factors such as significant growth in the life science industry, increasing investments by global players over the past few years, and increasing number of tie-ups between manufacturers and institutions in this region are also expected to support market growth in this region.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Some key players in metabolomics technology market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Metabolon Inc. (U.S.), LECO Corporation (U.S.), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), and Waters Corporation (U.S.). These leading players have primarily focused on product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions for growth in the metabolomics services market.