Endodontics Market: Growing Dental Tourism and Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report “Endodontics Market by Instruments (Scalers, Apex Locator, Motors, Handpiece, Laser), Consumables (Access Cavity Preparation, Endodontic Files, Burs, Drill, Lubricant, Obturation), End User (Clinic, Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2022“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1.61 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.26 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is attributed to the rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of dentists and dental practices, rising dental tourism, increasing dental expenditure, and an increase in disposable incomes.

The consumables segment to dominate the Endodontics Market during the forecast period

Based on product, the Endodontics Market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the major share of the global Endodontics Market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of root canal procedures globally.

Dental clinics to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

On the basis of end users, the Endodontics Market is segmented into dental clinics, dental hospitals, and dental academic & research institutes. The dental clinics segment accounted for the major share of the global Endodontics Market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these settings, and growth in the target patient population.

Europe dominated the market in 2016

Europe accounted for the largest share of the Endodontics Market in 2016, followed by North America. The large share of this region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, growth in the aging population, increasing demand for advanced dental procedures, growing dental tourism in some European countries, increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals, and increasing dental care expenditure in countries such as Germany and the UK.

The prominent players in the Endodontics Market are DENTSPLY SIRONA (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Ultradent Products (US), Septodont Holding (France), FKG Dentaire (Switzerland), Brasseler USA (US), MICRO-MEGA (France), DiaDent Group International (Canada), MANI (Japan), COLTENE Holding (Switzerland), and VOCO (Germany).