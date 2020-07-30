Ductile Iron Pipes Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2020-2030

The coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on the global economy. Also, strict regulations associated with movement and transport have impacted a number of industrial verticals. Manufacturing and infrastructural activities have been temporarily suspended, to minimize the risk of contagion in workplaces. Consequently, these trends are projected to have a negative impact on the global ductile iron pipes market in the short term.

The global ductile iron pipe market has been estimated to grow at a healthy 5.7% CAGR throughout the assessment period between 2020 and 2030. As per the Fact.MR report, industrial applications such as water supply systems will sustain the demand for ductile iron pipes once restrictions are relaxed. The growth of infrastructural and manufacturing projects will also aid in strengthening demand.

“Growing trends of industrialization and urbanization is substantially boosting the need for ductile iron pipes. Applications in sewage water application has also grown as governments are investing increased resources towards water sanitation initiatives. Ductile iron pipes are commonly utilized for wastewater and water supply management. Strong support and investment by governments in wastewater management drives the demand for ductile iron pipes,” says the FACT.MR study.

To Know More about this Market, Request a Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4182

Ductile Iron Pipes Market- Key Takeaways

700 to 1000 mm ductile iron pipes are highly sought after owing to applications in water supply management.

Water distribution applications will account for a substantial portion of revenue share in the global ductile iron pipes market.

Irrigation applications are gaining traction with tech advances in the global agriculture sector.

North America and Europe are prominent ductile iron pipes markets. However, Asia Pacific is rapidly gaining ground owing to irrigation and water supply applications in China and India.

Ductile Iron Pipes Market- Driving Factors

Growing issues of water scarcity, and the imminent need for optimized water distribution systems are key growth factors.

Rising investments in infrastructural projects by governments will drive demand for ductile iron pipes.

Waste water treatment applications will generate key remunerative opportunities, particularly in developing economies.

Material and production tech advancements will help boost sales and cost-effectiveness for new product offerings.

Ductile Iron Pipes Market- Key Restraints

Easy availability of substitutes in plastic variants is likely to hinder sales and revenue.

Limitations in applications with corrosive fluids will hold back adoption and market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Ductile Iron Pipes Market

With the high contagiousness of coronavirus, the drop in industrial and infrastructure projects has restricted the sales and application of ductile iron pipes. Also, the sudden drop in new manufacturing orders are also limiting market growth. Governments are also limiting the use of public water supply to minimize the spread of the contagion, hampering applications of ductile iron pipes.

On the other hand, the critical need of water supply and waste water applications, particularly in developing countries will help in a strong recovery of the industry post the pandemic. Also, rising applications in industrial and manufacturing will help market growth once the pandemic is brought under control.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4182

Competitive Landscape

The ductile iron pipes market is largely fragmented. Leading market participants are investing their resources in expanding their production capacities in addition to widening their product portfolios. For example, Tata Metaliks has initiated a ductile iron pipe expansion project in West Bengal, India in 2019.

Xiamen Landee Industries Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain PAM, Kubota Corporation, Jindal SAW Ltd., McWane Inc., Tata Metaliks, Electrosteel Steels Ltd., U.S. Pipe, Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH and Co. KG, and American Cast Iron Pipe Company are some of the prominent ductile iron pipes producers in the global market.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the ductile iron pipes market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the ductile iron pipes market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the ductile iron pipes market on the basis of diameter (DN80 – DN 300, DN 350 – DN 600, DN 700 – DN 1000, DN 1200 – DN 2000, and DN 2000 and above), external protection (Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy, PE, PU, and ceramic epoxy) application (potable water distribution, sewage & wastewater, irrigation, mining, and others), and sales channel (direct sales and indirect sales) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Press Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1481/ductile-iron-pipes-market-trends