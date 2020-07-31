Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate selects ASM’s CSIT Student as it’s Cloud Ambassador

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — While the uncertainty in building career and finding jobs in the age of COVID19 still continues, an ASM Group’s student is creating wonders while getting selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as it’s Cloud Ambassador. Amazon welcomed an ASM’s CSIT BSc Computer 2nd year student, Sanjana Tiwary to its Student Ambassador community. Her selection has been made from among 250+ higher education institutions and universities from across 50+ countries. Out of millions of applications received by Amazon, only 326 got selected from across the globe, including ASM student, for the prestigious ambassador program.

While congratulating the student, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande Chairman of ASM Group of Institutes said, “it’s encouraging to see our student associate with a global company as AWS. Sanjana Tiwary will open opportunities and other benefits to ASM audience through Amazon Web Services and active participation in the community will enable furthering cloud education and preparing for the modern workforce. “

The AWS Educate Cloud Ambassador Program provides AWS Educate students real-life experience while helping their peer gain AWS technical skills and develop successful cloud careers. The Student Ambassadors will receive a host of benefits that will help them gain the professional skills needed for today’s competitive job market. Recently ASM Group of Institutes have collaborated with Amazon web Services to introduce cloud computing in MBA and PGDM courses in Emerging Technologies.

About ASM Group of Institutes:

Started in the year 1983, ASM shares a rich legacy of 37 years in the field go Management & IT education, from KG to PhD.

From one institute in one location at Pune, India, now ASM is based out of two cities, Pune, and Mumbai having 4 management institutes, Two Undergraduate colleges and Two junior colleges.

The Institutes and colleges are affiliated to prestigious universities like SPPU and Mumbai University.

ASM shares many firsts by collaborating with leaders on both academic and Industry front, to ensure the students graduating are equipped with the right skills required by the industry.

The past 37 years has been filled with various achievements. ASM has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards from Economic Times, Philip Kotler foundation, BERG Singapore and many other for having the best industry relevant curriculum, for the best industry integrated program, for placements and many more.

The 72000+ Alumni based across the globe are a strong network of ASM ambassadors.